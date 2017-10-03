Michigan aims to stop job-hopping after police misconduct

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers were poised Tuesday to prevent police misconduct from being kept secret when officers leave for a new job at another department.

Legislation up for a final vote in the House would require law enforcement agencies to keep records about the circumstances surrounding any officer’s employment separation. The officer would have to sign a waiver allowing a prospective employer to ask for the records, and the department could not hire the officer unless it receives the documents.

The bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Rick Jones of Grand Ledge, said it targets officers who find other work after questionable conduct such as using excessive force.

Law enforcement agencies often decide it is easier to tell an officer to resign rather than fire him or her, he said, due to expensive legal bills and a lengthy hearing process. And when a prospective employer calls to inquire about hiring the officer, the department typically provides little information for fear of being sued by the officer, said Jones, a former sheriff.

“It’s just a commonsense way we hope to combat the gypsy cop,” he said of the legislation. The state Freedom of Information Act exempts law enforcement personnel records from public records requests unless the public interest in disclosure outweighs the public interest in nondisclosure.

Jones introduced the bill after he said an Eaton County deputy who was accused of making an abusive and improper traffic arrest resigned and quickly landed a similar job in Lenawee County, only to be sued for two alleged assaults that occurred in his new job.

Under the measure, agencies would be required to let a separating officer review the separation record and to submit a written statement explaining the officer’s disagreement. The former employer would have to give a copy of the records to a prospective employer upon receiving a waiver.

The agency also would be immune from civil liability for disclosing the records in good faith.

The legislation won unanimous Senate approval in March and should soon reach Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk for his expected signature.