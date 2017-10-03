Police search home of missing Portage woman

PORTAGE, Mich. – Months after the disappearance of a Portage woman, police were once again at her home, searching for clues Tuesday.

Investigators tell FOX 17 the routine search at Theresa and Christopher Lockhart’s home was just another step in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators would not say if anything substantial was found today. They do say that Christopher Lockhart is still not being cooperative. He has been arrested several times since Theresa disappeared on unrelated charges.

Theresa has been missing since May. Anyone with information is asked to call police.