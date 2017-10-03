‘Shattering the Myths:’ Officials host talk on drug addiction in Muskegon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video MUSKEGON, Mich. - Leaders in Muskegon are looking to 'shatter myths' when it comes to substance abuse, alerting parents and students to the danger of drugs at a community event hosted at Muskegon Community College.

Tuesday's event was led by Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson and two recovering addicts, Kayleigh Mckenna and Daniel Nelson. The talk featured real stories of tragedy, hope, and addiction and was broadcast live for all Muskegon County students 7th-12th grade.

Hilson said the event is in response to the increasing number of drug overdoses in Muskegon County, up 511% since the year 2000.

"As a community, if we have these straightforward conversations, we find solutions," Hilson said. "We put ourselves one step closer to either pushing it out of Muskegon Co. or more importantly, we save lives."