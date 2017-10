Suspect in Muskegon Heights murder arrested in Detroit

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A suspect in a Muskegon Heights murder last week has been arrested in Detroit.

Muskegon Heights Police say that Michael Roach, Jr., 33, was arrested and is expected to be charged with Open Murder, Felony Firearms Possession and being a Habitual Offender.

Roach is accused of killing Curtis Lee Brown, Jr. on September 26. Brown was found between two buildings of the East Park Manor apartments in the 500 block of Howell with a gunshot wound at about 2:30 a.m.

Roach has not yet been arraigned.