SW Michigan haunted house responds to sexual dialogue complaint

NILES, Mich. (AP) — A haunted house official in southwest Michigan says a visitor’s complaint that a new attraction included sexually harassing dialogue from the actors has been addressed and shouldn’t happen again.

The South Bend Tribune reports that visitor Archer Pina posted a review on Niles Scream Park’s Facebook page after he visited the park’s new attraction, Hooded, on Sept. 23. Pina alleges the actors made inappropriate comments and gave visitors a general feeling of being “sexually harassed.”

Pina said Monday the experience didn’t make him “feel scared so much as gross,” and that many of the people he went with felt similar.

Park manager Pete Karlowicz says he spoke to Hooded’s actors and manager, and made clear that commentary to visitors shouldn’t be sexual.

Karlowicz estimates roughly 500 people have visited Hooded.