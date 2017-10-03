Taste over 30 ciders at Vander Fest on Saturday

Posted 12:09 PM, October 3, 2017, by

Celebrate Fall with everyone's favorite west Michigan businesses at the 8th annual Vander Fest on Saturday.

Vander Fest will have over 30 different ciders from multiple vendors, including six Vander Mill ciders on nitro served with cider donuts.

There will also be live music by Social Bones and DJ Nick Awesome.

Tickets cost $10 for designated drivers, $35 for general admission, and $75 for VIP.

Vander Fest is happening from 4-10 p.m. at 14921 Cleveland Street in Spring Lake.

For a complete event schedule, visit vandermill.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s