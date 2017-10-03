Taste over 30 ciders at Vander Fest on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate Fall with everyone's favorite west Michigan businesses at the 8th annual Vander Fest on Saturday.

Vander Fest will have over 30 different ciders from multiple vendors, including six Vander Mill ciders on nitro served with cider donuts.

There will also be live music by Social Bones and DJ Nick Awesome.

Tickets cost $10 for designated drivers, $35 for general admission, and $75 for VIP.

Vander Fest is happening from 4-10 p.m. at 14921 Cleveland Street in Spring Lake.

For a complete event schedule, visit vandermill.com.