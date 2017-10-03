Total Health Chiropractic’s open house will teach you how to get rid of chronic neck and back pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millions of people are suffering from chronic, debilitating neck and back pain. With this pain disrupting their lives many are looking for solutions to get rid of the pain, but continue to reach dead ends.

Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic, along with one of his patients, talk about how the DRX 9000 treatment may be the answer to getting rid of chronic neck and back pain.

With the DRX 9000, there's no need for other treatments like surgery, injections, or pain killers. The DRX can help patients stop suffering from conditions such as:

Herniated & Bulging Discs

Ruptured Discs

Degenerated Discs

Slipped Discs

Sciatica

Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs

Weakness in Arms/Legs

Difficulty standing/walking

TO learn more about the treatments Total Health has to offer or to hear patients tell their success stories, Total Health Chiropractic is hosting an Open House. On Wednesday, October 4 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. learn more about Total Health's services, plus there will be a chance to win prizes like a massage and facials, griffins tickets, and more.

Can't make it to the open house? Total Health is offering a special deal to Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. New patients can get a consultation, orthopedic/neurological examination, and x-rays for $60. This offer is available for the first eight callers, and excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

To take advantage of this offer, or to learn more information about the DRX, call (616)-828-0861.