Two Michigan men describe chaos in Las Vegas

WYOMING, Mich. -- Two Michigan men experienced two very different sides of Sunday’s Las Vegas tragic mass shooting.

Chris Duzan from Wyoming, Michigan was at the Route 91 Harvest Music Fest with friends, and was moving closer to the stage to get a better picture for his wife when bullets began raining down on a crowd of 22,000 people.

Unhurt for the nearly ten minutes of uninterrupted gunfire, after the dust settled, Duzan and a friend tended to the wounded. He checked the pulses of thirteen people – all of them expired.

Meanwhile, Detroit-area native Lee Dorchak, who had bought tickets to the concert months before, joined the thousands of others running for their lives amidst the volleys of gunfire. Soon, he was a victim, shot in the lower leg.

Duzan is back in Michigan and Dorchak will fly back later this week upon receiving medical clearance from doctors.