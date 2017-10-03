Verlander to start for Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

Posted 1:20 PM, October 3, 2017, by

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 27: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros throws against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 27, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros will start Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Manager A.J. Hinch announced the decision Tuesday on SiriusXM radio, adding that left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who won the AL Cy Young in 2015, will start Game 2 on Friday. The Red Sox haven’t announced their Game 2 starter.

Verlander has been at his best since being acquired in a trade from the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 31. He’s 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in five starts since the trade.

The six-time All Star has appeared in the postseason five times. He is 7-5 with a 3.39 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 16 career starts in the playoffs.

He faced Boston twice this season while with Detroit but did not factor into the decision in either start.

