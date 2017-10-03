‘Wicked’ comes to Grand Rapids

Posted 2:59 PM, October 3, 2017, by , Updated at 03:00PM, October 3, 2017

So Much Happened Before Dorothy Dropped In.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships... until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

For more, click here.

