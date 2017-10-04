Griffins ready to raise the banner Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Calder Cup champion Grand Rapids Griffins open a new season Friday night as the team will hoist the championship banner in to the rafters at Van Andel Arena.

While the players are glad to starting a new season they also enjoyed their summer with cup.

"There is a handful of us living in Chicago during the summer and fortunately I was able to have it on a Saturday and Sunday" captain Matthew Ford said. "It doesn't happen every year and it doesn't happen every year and you have to enjoy it."

The Griffins take on the Manitoba Moose at 7 pm..