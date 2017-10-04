Increased rain chances the next few days

Posted 9:29 AM, October 4, 2017, by

WEST MICHIGAN- While this morning’s frontal passage has been largely unimpressive when it comes to rain, there is no reason to worry, we actually have several chances coming up in the next few days.

Outside of a few thunderstorms this morning near Big Rapids and surrounding areas to the north, we didn’t see much rain this morning.  As I’m writing this, it’s starting to get foggy and drizzly.  Outside of that, don’t expect too many locations to get appreciable rainfall today.

The good news for many drought stricken areas and dry lawns is that we continue to see rain chances set up for several days leading up the the weekend.  Another frontal system arrives Friday night into Saturday and there are several opportunities for rain.

Posted above are a couple of the major forecast models we look at to project rainfall.  They both share similar numbers by the end of Saturday.  While this won’t quench the drought it one storm, it will provide much needed rainfall for many areas.

