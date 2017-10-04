Lowell and Forest Hills Central meet in the Game of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Lowell (4-2) makes the short trip down Fulton to take on Forest Hills Central (6-0) Friday night in a big OK White game in week 7 of the high school football season.

The Red Arrows are coming off a 28-14 loss to Cedar Springs and cannot afford another setback when looking at a potential league championship and home playoff game.

"Well last week was pretty tough and we need to bounce back from the loss" senior Connor Douma said. "We have a pretty good rivalry going with these guys and we know that they`re pretty good, they`re usually good and they`re six and oh"

These schools met twice last year with Lowell winning both games with the Rangers holding 2nd half leads each time.

"We definitely have a bitter taste in our mouths from last year" senior Jace Thortnon said. "We gotta treat it like it`s just another game and we gotta bring our A-game definitely, Lowell`s a team that`s always gonna bring their best no matter what, so coming off a loss I know they`re gonna give it their all so we gotta play well this week."

Lowell has won the last 14 meeting between the schools, the last FHC win came in 1999.