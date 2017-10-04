Macomb pair accused of trafficking woman with disabilities

MACOMB, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Detroit couple face human trafficking and prostitution charges for hiring out a 29-year-old woman with disabilities for sex while forcing her to live in a shed.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Misty George and 38-year-old Michael Welch were arraigned on the charges Tuesday. George also is charged with using computers to commit a crime.

It says relatives of the victim who has mental and physical disabilities contacted police after she left the Macomb Township mobile home park where the couple lived and learned what had happened to her.

It says George and Welch advertised the victim online and took money from several men who paid for sex with her.

It’s not clear whether George or Welch have attorneys who might comment on their behalf.