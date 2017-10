× Man to serve 10 months for fleeing, eluding police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase in Kalamazoo County in late June, Marvin Tabor was arrested.

According to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office, Tabor has been sentenced to 10 months in jail and 2 years of probation.

Tabor was sentenced on charges of fleeing and eluding police.