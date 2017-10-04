Spectrum Health teaches resident doctors cooking techniques to help patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -  Spectrum Health has been teaching a number of their resident doctors how to cook.

The program has been underway for about three weeks, teaching doctors how to help their patients find healthier alternatives in their daily diet.

“I’m really excited about how I can take this into my practice," says Jenna Slaughter, a resident who has been attending the classes. "I’m going to be a pediatrician working as a general out-patient pediatrician in the community, so I will be one of the people who is first line for patients, and has a constant relationship over time with patients, as opposed to doctors who are more specialized.”

This program will focus on foods that help with chronic diseases, cancer and cardiovascular issues.

 

