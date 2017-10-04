SW Michigan women share story of escape from Las Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STURGIS, Mich. - Two women from southwest Michigan described the terror they saw in Las Vegas Sunday night to FOX 17 Wednesday.

Rachelle DeLong and Olivia Tom were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival after buying their tickets during the summer. They were close to the stage when shots started flying into the crowd.

DeLong and Tom held hands and ran, crouched down as the bullets from Steven Haddock flew into the crowd. They were able to find refuge in a nearby Motel 6, but the ordeal wasn't over. They started heading back out of the Motel 6 when more gunfire erupted.

They were finally able to make it back to the time-share where they were staying with other friends, who had also made it back safely. After they took a breath, they called back home to family to let them know they were OK.

They got back to Michigan Tuesday night where they were met by family.