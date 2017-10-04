The Rosa Pak: A backpack that’s fashionable and functional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new design for the modern backpack specially made for the modern woman, and it's called the Rosa Pak.

The Rosa Pak is designed to encompass style, function and comfort everywhere from the house to the office. The bag has multiple pockets and compartments to help users feel organized, while also having a stylish leather exterior.

The bag isn't in mass production yet, but if you want to get one of these bags, make a donation to Parker Design on Kickstarter. The page will be active until October 26.

To learn more about the Rosa Pak, visit parkerdesignco.com.