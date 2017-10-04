Woman gets up from desk minutes before car slams into building

GRAND HAVEN, Mich-- Scary moments for people at Peace at Home Caregivers, after a vehicle crashed into the building Wednesday morning.
The operations manager of the facility located at 801 Robbins Road tells FOX 17 a woman drove into the building around 10:30 a.m.
A receptionist was barricaded by debris following the crash, but was rescued without any injuries.
Another escaped injury because she wasn't at her desk at the time when the vehicle came through. Those at the facility say she got up moments beforehand, adding if she had been there, they believe she would have been killed.
Police are still investigating what caused the crash.
Repairs on the building are expected to take six to eight weeks.
Trevor W. Frith
A temporary medical emergency or another right foot pedal error, part of the right foot braking epidemic? But let’s make sure we blame the driver, especially if they are a women or old. Never blame the guys in charge of driver legislation and training who set the driver up to fail. They forced this driver to brake an automatic transmission vehicle with only the right foot. They did this knowing they had 0 Scientific Justification and that right foot braking is too complicated and difficult to mentally maintain with age, inefficient (poor reaction time) and dangerous (subject to right foot pedal error) compared to the simpler and safer (But girly!) left foot braking method. See DOT HS 811 597, 812 058and 812 431. NHTSA refuses to use the term “right foot pedal errors” but instead calls it “pedal misapplication” and always blames the drivers for not being experts. Score to date, 150,000 dead (7 Every Day), millions injured, and billions in costs. The price male drivers, both in and out of government, are prepared to pay to maintain their systemic belief in a braking method based on the scientific foundation of, “That’s the way it’s always been taught”! This is not about which braking method is safer but rather why they refuse to scientifically compare the two methods and continue to produce misinformation about other proposed braking methods. Was it driver error or the way we taught them to brake?