Athletic directors: Behave at Michigan/Michigan State game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The athletic directors from Michigan and Michigan State have a request for those attending the football game this weekend: please behave.

A Facebook post on the Michigan Football page urges fans attending the game to show civility and respect while they’re in the national spotlight.

The game on Saturday, Oct. 7, will be the 110th time the teams face each other, but the first time they kick off at night. Officials worry that the late start may inspire more rowdiness than usual.

The game for the Paul Bunyan will be in Ann Arbor.

