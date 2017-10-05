Authorities: 2 dead after Detroit-area fire, explosion

Posted 6:43 AM, October 5, 2017, by

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an elderly woman and her adult daughter have died following a fire and explosion at a home in suburban Detroit.

Police in Taylor say crews responded after neighbors reported hearing an explosion on Wednesday and saw the home burning.

Names and exact ages of those involved weren’t immediately released.

Fire department investigators say the fire may have started in the living room of the home, but the cause is under investigation.

