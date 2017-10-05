Get a taste of the Midwest at Sonder, a locally inspired eatery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's no need for fresh foods to be scary, and eating quality meals doesn't have to require a dress code. There's a new local eatery in Hudsonville that is making meals inspired by our very own Midwestern culture at Sonder Eatery.

Chef Nick Rusticus came on the show to show off some of the dishes they'll have available for their soft opening.

Sonder will be having a soft opening to give people a taste of their food. Starting October 16, they will start taking reservations from 4 to 9 p.m.

The restaurant is located at Terra Square off Chicago Drive and School Street.

For more information or to look at their menu, visit sondereater.com or follow them on social media @SonderEatery.

The dates on the graphic in the video are incorrect. Dates are subject to change until Sonder is ready for its official opening.