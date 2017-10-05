Griffins season opener preview

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Friday night is a big night in hockey as the defending Calder Cup Champion Grand Rapids Griffins play their first game of the season hosting the Manitoba Moose at Van Andel Arena.

They will celebrate that championship again by raising the banner into the rafters at Van Andel Arena before the game.

Opening Weekend Schedule:

Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 & Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 Griffins vs. Manitoba Moose

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Checking in with the Griffins:

Assistant Coach Ben Simon:

President Tim Gortsema:

 

