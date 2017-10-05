Heard over to the farm; There’s more than just non-GMO milk at Country Dairy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Picking up some Country Dairy milk, cheese or ice cream is as easy as going to the grocery store, but there's so much more visitors can do when they visit Country Dairy farms in New Era.

Guests can take a farm tour on a tractor, enter a vault of cheese, order up a cheeseburger or pizza at their restaurant, or take the kids to "Moo School" complete with a playground. Do this and more while learning about how Country Dairy's non-GMO processes work to ensure the highest quality of diary for their customers.

Todd went over to their bottling plant to learn more about their non-GMO products and how the process works.

Country Dairy is located at 3476 South 80th Avenue in New Era.

To learn more about their farms, or to schedule a visit, call (231)-861-4636 or go to countrydairy.com.