× Man, 22, dies, shot with his own gun; suspect still at large

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man, 22, is dead from an apparent gunshot wound according to Battle Creek Police Department.

Police were dispatched to an apartment on Rambling Lane in Battle Creek where they discovered the victim, who had been shot with his own gun.

Although this incident is still under investigation, people on the scene told police that the victim had been home with a roommate and another individual when the suspect arrived.

After shooting the victim the suspect fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s or 30s and he was last seen wearing a dark Nike hoodie.

Police are working on to gather more information and are asking anyone with information is asked to call police are 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.