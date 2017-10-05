Prepare for colder weather with a fireplace from Flame Center

Posted 12:09 PM, October 5, 2017, by

With the weather turning cooler, it's time to think about turning on the heat in the house. Have you ever considered putting in a fireplace? Or maybe want to convert the existing wood fireplace in the house into a gas fireplace?

The professionals at the Flame Center can do all of that, staying with your from the purchasing process, to installation, to repairs.

Rod Huisingh from the Flame Center explains the perks of having a gas fireplace in the home, and how easy it can be to get one.

Flame Center is located at 2440 Chicago Drive in Hudsonville.

For more information on their products and services, visit flamecenter.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s