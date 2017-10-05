Prepare for colder weather with a fireplace from Flame Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the weather turning cooler, it's time to think about turning on the heat in the house. Have you ever considered putting in a fireplace? Or maybe want to convert the existing wood fireplace in the house into a gas fireplace?

The professionals at the Flame Center can do all of that, staying with your from the purchasing process, to installation, to repairs.

Rod Huisingh from the Flame Center explains the perks of having a gas fireplace in the home, and how easy it can be to get one.

Flame Center is located at 2440 Chicago Drive in Hudsonville.

For more information on their products and services, visit flamecenter.com.