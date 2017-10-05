Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga supports “bump stock” discussion

LANSING, Mich. — Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga said Thursday that he supports discussions on regulating equipment that modifies firearms to operate as fully-automatic.

“Bump stock” devices were reportedly used to modify the weapons used in Sunday’s attack in Las Vegas that left 58 dead. The devices modify firearms to effectively become fully automatic. A new nationwide debate on gun control has since erupted.

Rep Huizenga put out the following statement Thursday:

“As an avid sportsman, I believe in a strong and robust defense of the Second Amendment. However, fully-automatic weapons have been banned with little exception since 1986. Equipment that modifies legal firearms to the point where their rate of fire becomes synonymous with fully automatic weapons needs to be examined. I believe a discussion on bump stocks is appropriate.”

The National Rifle Association also said Thursday that these modification devices should be “subject to additional regulations.” In their statement, the NRA said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law.