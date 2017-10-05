Rockford and West Ottawa set to meet for 1st place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- The last time that West Ottawa beat Rockford was 2002, the last time the Panthers won a conference title was 2005. West Ottawa can end both streaks Friday night as a win over the visiting Rams would give them at least a share of the OK Red Championship.

Rockford comes in playing good football, winners of 3 in a row and the defense has been leading the way.

"Right now we're kind of riding the tails of our defense and as we gain more experience, more confidence and that kind of thing on offense" Rockford head coach Ralph Munger said. "The biggest thing is a little more consistency with the things that we try to do."

West Ottawa has gotten great play form senior wide receiver Xavier Wade who even found himself in the backfield in last weeks win over East Kentwood.

"He's a really versatile player" West Ottawa head coach Ryan Oshnock said. "Probably the most versatile football player I've coached. What we try to do is put him in an idealistic match-up so we try to see what the defense is going to do and put him in a position to make plays and he's just done that each and every week."

Rockford at West Ottawa will be the Blitz Battle on week 7 of the Blitz starting at 10:30 p.m. Friday.