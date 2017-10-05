Time to get the party started, pop icon to perform in Grand Rapids

Posted 7:13 AM, October 5, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS , Mich — You won’t be able to get the party started on a Saturday night but on Sunday, March 18 P!nk is offering fans a chance to raise their glasses as the pop star announces her tour will be coming to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

The Beautiful Trauma World Tour will make 40 stops worldwide, including performances in Chicago on March 9, Grand Rapids in March 18 and Detroit on March 25.

The Blue Bridge downtown Grand Rapids may look a bit different as it will be lit up with pink lights to celebrate the announcement.

Tickets go on sale October 13 at 10 a.m. and will range in price from $37.45 to $207.

 

