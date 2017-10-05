Van Andel Arena moves smokers to the back

Van Andel Arena

Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Smokers taking a break between periods of a Grand Rapids Griffins game or during intermission of a concert will now be sent to southeast corner of the Van Andel Arena.

Arena management made the announcement on their blog Wednesday and the move is effective immediately.  The Griffins home opener is Friday night.

People wanting a smoke break used to be able to go outside into a corral at the front of the arena, facing Fulton Street.  The new area is outside the southeast corner of the arena and is accessible from the concourse by stairs or an elevator.

