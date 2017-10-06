11-year-old girl critical after being hit by vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An investigation underway by Michigan State Police after a young girl was struck by a vehicle Friday night on 14 Mile Road injuring her critically.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. Friday in the 9900 block of 14 Mile Road, which is between Ramsdell Drive and Harvard Avenue NE.

Troopers say the 11-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle driving eastbound and was taken to Helen Devos Children's Hospital.

The names of the victim or the driver are not being released and it's not clear if there will be an citations or charges in this case.

It is not clear what led up to the crash.