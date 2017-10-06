FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Blitz Battle: West Ottawa 35, Rockford 30

Posted 11:44 PM, October 6, 2017, by

West Ottawa earned a playoff spot with a win over the Rockford Rams, 35-30.  The Rams are now 4-3, while the Panthers move to 6-1.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s