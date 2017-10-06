Blitz Preview Week 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Forest Hills Central hosts Lowell in the game of the week in week 7 of the Blitz, the Rangers are looking to avenge 2 close losses to the Red Arrows last season while Lowell is looking to get back on the winning track after falling to Cedar Springs in week 6.

West Ottawa will host Rockford in the Blitz Battle, The Rams have won 3 straight games are looking to take sole possession of 1st place in the OK Red, the Panther will claim their 1st conference championship since 2005 with a win and snap a 16-game losing streak to the Rams.

Other game Friday night in the Blitz include:

Portage Northern (2-4) at Portage Central (5-1)

Mattawan (4-2) at Battle Creek Central (2-4)

Oakrdige (5-1) at Montague (6-0)

Coldwater (4-2) at Harper Creek (6-0)

Watervliet (6-0) at Constantine (3-3)

Decatur (4-2) at Mendon (6-0)

Parchment (4-2) at Coloma (1-5)

Hesperia (0-6) at Kent City (6-0)

Cedar Springs (4-2) at Forest Hills Northern (2-4)

Kenowa Hills (2-4) at Muskegon (6-0)

East Grand Rapids (6-0) at Wayland (3-3)

Grand Rapids Christian (5-1) at Forest Hills Eastern (3-3)

Wyoming (1-5) vs. South Christian (5-1) at Byron Center

Unity Christian (4-2) at Zeeland East (6-0)

Byron Center (4-2) at Holland (4-2)

Kelloggsville (6-0) vs. NorthPointe Christian (5-1) at Comstock Park

Godwin Heights (5-1) at Belding (5-1)

Comstock Park (4-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6-0)

West Catholic (5-1) at Sparta (4-2)

Edwardsburg (6-0) at Three Rivers (5-1)