Say hello to Friday's Friend, Tia! She's a 3-year-old Terrier mix who is in need of a good home.

She and many other dogs will be up for adoption at the 5th annual Bark in the Dark on Saturday at Riverside Park. All proceeds from the event will benefit animals in need at Humane Society of West Michigan.

For more information on Rush or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.