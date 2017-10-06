FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Game of the Week – Forest Hills Central 35, Lowell 6

Posted 11:01 PM, October 6, 2017, by

The Forest Hills Central Rangers undefeated season continues with a big 35-6 win over the Lowell Red Arrows in the FOX 17 Blitz Game of the Week.

