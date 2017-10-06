Grand Rapids man charged with student loan and grants fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids man has been charged with defrauding the U.S. Department of Education of approximately $150,000.

Brandon Rogers, 31, is accused of allegedly using other identities to apply online for student loans and Pell Grants. He would then enroll online to local community colleges, including Grand Rapids Community College and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, using those identities, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Rogers was then allegedly awarded the loans and grants without actually attending the classes.

Rogers surrendered to U.S. Marshals Friday and was released on bond after appearing in court for the charges. He faces a possible 20 year prison term for wire fraud and another two years for Aggravated Identity Theft.