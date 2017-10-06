The Holland Dutch moved closer to a playoff spot with a tight 16-14 win over Byron Center. The Dutch are now 5-2, while the Bull Dogs are now 4-3.
Holland 16, Byron Center 14
-
Byron Center 47, Holland Christian 19
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Zeeland West 22, Byron Center 14
-
Muskegon 63, Byron Center 14
-
Meat matchmaker; satisfying your taste buds with Byron Center Meats
-
-
Byron Center 21, Forest Hills Northern 14
-
Holland DPS gets new K9 officer
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
M-6 westbound to close on Saturday
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 14
-
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Doctors say Dutch descendants prone to genetic heart disease