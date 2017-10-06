I-196 MDOT Cam at LANE AVE
-
M-6 eastbound opens; Westbound remains closed
-
Crash on US-131 causes super jam during morning commute
-
M-6 project faces first day of rush hour traffic
-
M-6 westbound to close on Saturday
-
While part of M-6 closed, access to freeway reduced with ramp closure
-
-
Several vehicles involved in crash on US-131
-
M-6 will close on July 8, but only the eastbound side
-
Eastbound M-6 reopening ahead of schedule
-
Fire crews battle grass fire along I-69 near Marshall
-
Western M-6 now closed in both directions
-
-
Semi-truck fire shuts down part of I-196
-
Weekend lane and ramp closures for M-6, 94, 96, 196 and U.S. 131
-
Closure of westbound M-6 set for August 26