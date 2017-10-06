Kids get behavioral and medical support they need at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kids and teens that have behavioral health issues or difficult physical conditions need special help and support. That's why there's special programs like the pediatric behavior health team at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital are here to help kids develop and help them manage their conditions.

Helen DeVos pediatric psychologist and program section chief Dr. Beth Kowal, along with pediatric psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Bowden, discuss what their team does and how it can help children with their physical and behavioral health.

Helen DeVos' behavioral health team is made up of experts in pediatric psychology, psychiatry and behavioral medicine. They help kids from infancy up to age 18 with both medical and mental symptoms, not just kids with psychological symptoms.

The Outpatient Pediatric Medical/ Psychiarty Bridge clinic is open and takes referrals for children with mental health disorders, facing serious illness, or living with chronic conditions like cancer, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, epilepsy, and other conditions such as:

Somatization: anxiety presenting as physical symptoms

Neuropsychiatric disorders

Autism and developmental delays (any age)

Children with psychiatric disorders (for children 6-years-old and under.)

If your child has an existing medical or physical condition and have concerns, talk to your child's primary doctor to see if you can get a referral to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Outpatient Center for Pediatric Behavior Health is located at 35 Michigan Street in suite 5201. To schedule an appointment or to learn more about their programs, call (616)-267-2850 or visit helendevoschildrens.org/psychology.