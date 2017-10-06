Legacy Financial Network: Keep an eye out for hidden fees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When spending money, you're hoping that what you see is what you get. However often times when it comes to banks, services, or other products there are hidden fees that aren't apparent, resulting in your finances to get off balance.

Michael Markey Jr., co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network discusses how to look out for hidden fees, and help you save money.

To learn more about how to manage your finances, Legacy Financial is hosting workshops at multiple locations on the following dates:

October 7: KDL Grandville Branch, 10:30 a.m.

October 7: Rockford Freshman Center, 10:30 a.m.

October 10: East Rockford Middle, 6:30 p.m.

October 11: Muskegon Area District Library, Norton Shores, 6:30 p.m.

October 14: Allendale Township Library, 10:30 a.m.

October 19: Muskegon Area District Library, Norton Shores, 6:30 p.m.

To reserve a spot in one of these workshops or for more information, call (855)-LFNETWORK or (616) 589-4004.