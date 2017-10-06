× Michigan’s top cop ‘truly sorry’ for knocking NFL protests

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The director of the Michigan State Police has met privately with black lawmakers more than a week after she shared a Facebook post that called NFL players kneeling during the national anthem “anti-American degenerates.”

Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue emerged from the meeting Thursday and told reporters that she isn’t resigning, despite calls from civil rights activists and many Democrats for her to do so. Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says her job is safe.

Etue says she’s “truly sorry” if she offended anyone and will stay focused on making Michigan “a safer place.”

Etue says “we have some work to do” with minorities. She didn’t elaborate.

Etue shared a meme on her personal Facebook page that called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “millionaire ingrates who hate America.”