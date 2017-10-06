Midwest high school football players can show off skills to college recruiters at Addix event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Addix is announcing a brand new event that is going to be a game changer in Michigan high school football. High schoolers can show off their playing skills in front of college recruiters at the first-ever Addix Hype Midwest All-Star Showcase and Combine.

Addix and Hype are bringing players from all across the Midwest to display their skills complete with padding and full contact practices. Seniors will be able to participate in an All-Star game, while students in grades 8 through 11 can compete in the Rising Stars Combine.

This is a game changer for college recruitment because players in the Midwest don't have many opportunities to play in the Spring, plus many recruiters go down south after football season is over in the Midwest to search for more players.

The Midwest All-Star Showcase and Combine will take place December 1-2 at the Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac.

Registration costs $50, and can be completed here. The fees will be donated to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.

To learn more about Addix Gear, or their work in the community, visit AddixGear.com or call (616)-987-3364.