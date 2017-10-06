NFL Viewing Week 5: Lions air on FOX 17 at 1PM Sunday

Posted 7:27 PM, October 6, 2017, by , Updated at 10:06AM, October 7, 2017

FOX 17 – Being 3-1 and atop the NFC North Division, the Detroit Lions are starting to get a little more love from the TV networks.

All that red is all Detroit Lions love (506sports.com)

The Lions are the main 1:00 p.m. Sunday game on FOX this week, which will be aired live here on FOX 17. They take on the also 3-1 Carolina Panthers in Detroit.  Much of the country will see the game too.

Fox has the doubleheader this week, so the 4:25 p.m. game will be the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, two teams who we seem to see every week somehow, somewhere.

On the single CBS game, West Michigan will once again see the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.  The east side of Michigan doesn’t get a 1:00 p.m. game on CBS, but gets the Baltimore at Oakland game at 4:00 p.m., so as not to compete against the Lions for viewers.

1 Comment

  • Fester

    NFL Hates America- No thank you.
    CBS, who’s lawyer said she had no sympathy for the Las Vegas victims because most country music fans are republicans ? No thank you.
    I’ll watch paint dry instead.

    Reply