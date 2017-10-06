On the Trail: New rules for 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hunting can be a fun activity for the whole family, but you need to know some rules before you go.

Rules changed this year for younger hunters, even for those as young as eight years old.

Merle Shoemaker from Al & Bob's Sports explains in the video above. There are also updates to discoveries of Chronic Wasting Disease in deer in West Michigan and there are new rules on what you need to do if you take a deer in a protected area.

And if you get a buck, be sure to take a picture and enter it in Al & Bob's Big Buck Photo contest on their website or on their Facebook page. The winners of last week were Jake Johnson and Karie DeYoung.