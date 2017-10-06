Peirogis and pączkis are waiting for you at Pulaski Days this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The food and culture of the Polish heritage will be flowing freely throughout the city at Pulaski Days this weekend.

Enjoy the hospitality and food available at multiple locations throughout Grand Rapids including Diamond Hall, Little Hall, Eastern Avenue Hall, St. George’s Hall and K of C Hall are just some of the venues.

Live music will also be playing throughout the weekend with performances from "The Decades," "The Diddle Styx," and "Great Scott."

On Saturday there will be the Pulaski Days Parade starting at 11 a.m. The parade will run west on Fulton from LExington Avenue to Valley Avenue.

Then to wrap up the festival, there will be a special mass on Sunday at the John Ball Park Bandshell at 11 a.m.

Pulaski Days is happening October 6-8 throughout downtown Grand Rapids.

For a complete schedule, visit pulaskidays.org.