× Police asking for help in locating stolen vehicle and person of interest

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for help in locating a stolen vehicle and Troy Lee Brockhaus, 18, who is suspected to be related to the incident.

The vehicle, a 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse, was last seen on Thursday between 8 a.m. and noon at a business in the 18000 block of Moorepark Road in Park Township.

Police describe the vehicle as being a 2-door car, silver in color with a large, black scuff mark down the side. The car has temporary Indiana registration papers on it as well.

Brockhaus is currently a person of interest in the case and anyone that knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the MSP Marshal Post.