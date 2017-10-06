Police investigate threats against MSU athletic events

Live – MDOT Traffic Camera – I-196 Truck Rollover

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University and East Lansing Police are investigating “general threats” made against university athletic events.

The threats were made in a letter received by East Lansing Police and an MSU employee, according to the Lansing State Journal. The letter didn’t provide specific information on “the event or manner of the threat,” a release from police says.

MSU issued a statement Friday about the threats, saying in part:

MSU is taking all of the appropriate security measures. Regardless of the threat credibility, it is important for members of the MSU community to always remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.

The Lansing State Journal reports that no athletic events have been cancelled because of the threats.

