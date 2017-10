× Police investigating early morning shooting, victim’s condition unknown

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a woman in South Haven.

According to police, they responded to the call just after 4 a.m. where a woman was shot in the abdomen at a home in the 73000 Block of Chambers Street.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police tell FOX 17 it is unclear what led up to this incident.

This is a developing story.