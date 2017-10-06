FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

South Christian 26, Wyoming 18

Posted 11:59 PM, October 6, 2017, by

South Christian earned a playoff spot Friday by moving to 6-1 on the season with a 26-18 win over the Wyoming Wolves.  The Wolves fell to 5-2.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s