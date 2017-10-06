FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Strong storms possible for late Saturday

Posted 7:55 PM, October 6, 2017

West Michigan – A rapidly moving cold front will bring the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms late Saturday.

The Storm Predication Center has placed parts of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms from late afternoon to around midnight. The primary threat will be wind gusts to over 50 mph.

Our Future Track model has a line of storms moving into West Michigan by 6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. Saturday evening. The line of storms will move quickly to the east at around 30 mph.

The Future Track model shows the heaviest storms concentrated mainly east of US 131 and south of I-94 by 11:00 p.m. Saturday night.

During the day Saturday, strong southerly winds mean a Small Craft Advisory for Lake Michigan.

